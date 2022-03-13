Greg Hardy indicates UFC tenure is over after finishing contract

Greg Hardy is appreciative of his time in the UFC, which appears to be over.

Hardy fought out his contract last week at UFC 272, losing to Serghei Spivac by first-round TKO to drop his third consecutive bout. Whether or not that was the last time he competes in the octagon hasn’t been officially decided, but Hardy indicated it was in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright,” Hardy wrote.

If this is the end for Hardy in the UFC, the 33-year-old exits with a sub-.500 record in the promotion after 10 fights, going 4-5 with one no contest. Hardy spent most of his UFC tenure training out of American Top Team before recently shifting to the reformed Blackzilians with UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans.

Hardy, a former NFL All-Pro pass rusher, signed with the UFC in 2018 after going 3-0 as an amateur. He competed three times, including twice on Dana White’s Contender Series, before being called up to the main roster.