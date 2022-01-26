Greg Gaines, Van Jefferson held out Wednesday

The Los Angeles Rams have undoubtedly been preparing for the San Francisco 49ers since their divisional round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but their week of practice started on Wednesday.

Both teams took the field for their first practices and issued their initial injury reports, sharing updates on the health of several players. Greg Gaines and Joe Noteboom were both held out of Wednesday’s walkthrough to start the week. Gaines is dealing with a toe injury, while Noteboom injured his pec in Sunday’s win. Van Jefferson was also a non-participant. He rested his knee but should be able to play against the 49ers.

Taylor Rapp is still day-to-day as he goes through the concussion protocol, and Andrew Whitworth is on track to return against the 49ers after missing the divisional round against Tampa Bay.

Both players were limited on Wednesday.

For the 49ers, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel were both left off the injury report Wednesday, a sign that they’re good to go for this weekend’s game. Trent Williams did not practice but Kyle Shanahan said “he believes he’s playing, and so do I.” Elijah Mitchell also missed practice with a knee injury.

Ambry Thomas, who sealed the game with an overtime pick on Matthew Stafford in Week 18, was limited. Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant as he continues to play through a thumb injury. Shanahan said Garoppolo’s shoulder injury is no longer an issue but the thumb is something he’s still dealing with.