Greg Abbott Snark-Tweets About Dallas Kicker And Gets It Kicked Back In His Face

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joked about beleaguered Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on Sunday, prompting snide clapback from critics as Dallas lost to the host San Francisco 49ers in a divisional playoff game.

Maher failed to make his fifth extra point of the postseason after missing a record four in a row the previous week. This one was blocked, but the attempt appeared off-target anyway.

Abbott decided to weigh in on Twitter. “I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker,” quipped the state leader, who’s been using a wheelchair since a tree fell on him in 1984.

Detractors split the uprights with political mockery of Abbott, whose antiabortion laws and anti-immigrant stunts ― plus failure to keep Texans warm in a 2021 winter storm ― provided plenty of fodder.