Green Bay police report says woman shared meth and had sex with man, then strangled and decapitated him

GREEN BAY – A 24-year-old Green Bay woman was charged on Tuesday with killing and then decapitating a Green Bay man at a west-side home last week after smoking methamphetamine with him.

Taylor Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. In a criminal complaint, Brown County prosecutors accused her of removing parts of the victim’s body, using a bread knife and another knife found at the scene of the killing.

The complaint describes how officers made their grisly discovery in a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. A police officer went down the basement stairs and saw a plastic bucket on the floor. He “lifted the towel and observed a human head inside the bucket. (He) … looked around the room and observed what appeared to be dried blood on a nearby mattress,” the complaint said.

Officers and detectives found other blood around the home’s basement, as well.

Brown County Court Commissioner Chad Resar on Tuesday set bail for Schabusiness at $2 million. Assistant Brown County District Attorney Caleb Saunders cited the “violent and grave nature of the offense” and said the killing was one of the most serious to have been committed in Brown County in a long time.

Green Bay police officers had been called about 3:25 a.m. Feb. 23 to the home on Stony Brook Lane, where they found the victim’s body. Police have yet to reveal his name.

Schabusiness was taken into custody Feb. 23 at a home in the 2300 block of Eastman Avenue on the city’s east side. She was “a known associate of the victim,” Green Bay police said Tuesday in a news release.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Schabusiness and the man first smoked methamphetamine together on Feb. 23. They then began a sexual encounter that included Schabusiness choking the man with a chain, the complaint said, and eventually strangling him with her bare hands.

She also made comments to detectives, the complaint said, “asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it.”

It was unclear from the complaint exactly when the victim stopped breathing; Schabusiness estimated that it took 3 to 5 minutes from when she began choking the man, but could not be exact because she had blacked out at some point.

