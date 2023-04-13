Green Bay Packers want 2nd round pick, future 1st for Aaron Rodgers

Report: Packers want 2nd round pick, future 1st for Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Life in the NFC North without Aaron Rodgers, who has been tormenting them on the football field for almost 20 years, is close to becoming a reality.

Despite Rodgers admitting on The Pat McAfee Show he desires to become a New York Jet and plans to be traded there, the deal is yet to be done. Compensation for the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been agreed upon.

But reports are slowly creeping in about desired compensation on the Packers’ end. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports on the Wilde and Tausch show, the Packers are searching for a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft and a 2024 first-round pick.

“The Packers are holding out for what they want right now,” Robinson said. “And that’s a problem with the Jets and more specifically Jets ownership.”

He also mentioned the Packers would be willing to send the Jets a 2025 draft asset if Rodgers doesn’t play past the 2023 season. Rodgers mentioned to Pat McAfee he was 90 percent certain he would retire after last season.

The Jets’ qualm with trading a haul for Rodgers is finding themselves in a similar situation as the Denver Broncos with Russell Wilson.

The Broncos traded quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round selection to the Seahawks for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick before last season.

Unfortunately, for the Broncos, Wilson did not perform to standard. The Broncos finished 5-12 in the regular season and notched last place in the AFC West. They fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of the season, amid one of the largest degrees of a crash and burn in recent NFL history.

For those reasons, and others, the Jets are hesitant to pull the trigger on Rodgers for an overwhelming haul. They also need to figure out Rodgers’ contract number. He is slated to make close to $60 million next season.

Surely, the deal is likely to be completed, as both sides hope for the deal to finish. But the Jets’ growing concerns stand in the way of the deal’s completion at this time.

The celebrations in Chicago will have to wait on standby.

