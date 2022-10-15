Great white shark detected along SC coast. See for yourself

Scientists might not need a bigger boat, but they’re keeping an eye on a great white shark swimming along the South Carolina coast this week just the same.

The 341-pound, nearly 11 foot-long female shark named Andromache first pinged by the coast on Monday and last pinged on Thursday, according to OCEARCH, a shark tracker website. Tagged by scientists in August 2020, the shark was heading south for the season, an OCEARCH Facebook post states.

To view Andromache’s travels or to see other sharks tracked by OCEARCH, click here.

The shark was named after the Greek character Andromache, who is a symbol of maternity, strength and courage.

OCEARCH said that Andromache was the first tracked great white to transition south for the season this year.

“Last year she also made the move early, reaching the Outer Banks by the end of October,” OCEARCH wrote on Facebook. “We just passed the Fall Equinox and factors such as the seasons shifting and subtle changes in water temperature help trigger these animals to make a move. We will likely see more of our sharks making their transition south later this month and November.”