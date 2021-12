The Telegraph

‘Yellowface’ rows and Tom Hanks’s magic soup: the troubled making of Cloud Atlas

Speaking last month on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Tom Hanks ranked Cloud Atlas in his “top three Tom Hanks movies”. His choices, he admitted, were based on personal experience, not the finished product. (He also chose A League of Their Own – because he played baseball all summer – and Cast Away). Cloud Atlas, said Hanks, was made “on a hope and a dream, and nothing but a circle of love.”