Great American Family Sets Premiere Date For Lori Loughlin Rom-Com – The Hamden Journal

The great American comeback continues for Great American Family fave Lori Loughlin. The When Hope Calls star will join James Tupper (The Detectives) in Fall Into Winter, an original movie premiering Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

It’s Loughlin’s first rom-com role since serving time behind bars in 2020 for the college admissions scandal. She last appeared on GAF in When Hope Calls Christmas, which premiered on the network, December, 2021.

In Fall Into Winter, life quickly changes for Kerry (Loughlin) as she is suddenly forced to work alongside former nemesis, Brooks (Tupper), an old friend of her brother’swho unexpectedly buys out half of Kerry’s family-owned confectionery business.

Fall Into Winter is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Lori Loughlin, TW Peacocke, Micheline Blais. David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc. Fall IntoWinter is written by Cara J. Russell. Supervising Producers are James Mou and Kelly Martin.