‘Grease’ Star And Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73 – The Hamden Journal

Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73.

A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career as a country singer but quickly crossed over to pop with the the late-1973 hit “Let Me Be There.” It was the first of 15 Top 10 U.S. singles, including five No. 1s: “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “You’re the One That I Want” — with John Travolta, from, Grease — “Magic” and her biggest smash, “Physical.” The latter topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks and was the biggest single of 1981.