‘Grease’ Returns To AMC Theaters As Tribute To Olivia Newton-John – The Hamden Journal

For a limited time, AMC Theaters will return the 1978 musical Grease to its theaters, allowing fans to once again see Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta memorably team on the big screen.

The film will be screening at 175 theaters in the US as of Thursday. A dollar from each ticket sold will be given to AMC’s charitable fund, AMC Cares.

AMC CEO Adam Aron made the announcement, promising “An inexpensive $5 ticket, and through our charity, AMC Cares, we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research.”

Grease, which is getting an HBO Max spinoff musical series titled Rise of the Pink Ladies, featured Newton-John starring as Sandy, a high school student who falls for John Travolta‘s Danny Zuko over the summer, only to find he’s not the guy she thought him to be.

The film was originally released in 1978 and finished its run with $132.4 million in box office, the highest-grossing movie of that year. Its soundtrack included such hits as “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” as well as “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” which was nominated for an Oscar.