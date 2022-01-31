‘Grease’ Prequel TV Series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ at Paramount+ Sets Cast

Paramount+ has set the cast for its upcoming “Grease” prequel TV series, “Rise of the Pink Ladies.”

The series will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease,” in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled. Before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

“Rise of the Pink Ladies,” created by showrunner Annabel Oakes (“Atypical”), has a 10-episode order. Oakes will also serve as the writer, executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Oakes, Marty Bowen will executive produce the streaming show via Temple Hill. Erik Feig joins him through PictureStart.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

The original “Grease,” which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, took the world by storm in 1978. Based on the 1971 musical, it was set in the late 1950s. The Pink Ladies in the 1978 film were played by Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff and Jamie Donnelly.

Prior to the prequel series’ green light at Paramount+, HBO Max ordered the show — originally titled “Grease: Rydell High” — in October 2019. Although HBO Max scrapped plans for the “Grease” spinoff, the show eventually found its home at Paramount+ with a reworked plot and a new title.