Grease actor Eddie Deezen arrested for trespassing and burglary

Actor Eddie Deezen has been arrested for burglary, trespassing, and related charges in Maryland.

Deezen, best known for his role as the goofy, good-natured nerd Eugene Felsnic in Grease and Grease 2, was arrested on April 8 after police said he made an unwanted entry into a nursing facility and refused to leave the property when told to do so.

Deezen is charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace, Maryland State Police confirmed to EW Thursday.

The arrest came a little more than two hours after Deezen was previously told to stay away from the property. At the time, a female opened the door and Deezen pushed his way inside. The actor left the residence before returning later that evening, when he was arrested. The female told police Deezen has visited the residence several times before, claiming that he’d leave behind items and accompanying notes.

Deezen was also previously arrested in November 2021 for assault after he refused to leave a restaurant and threw items at police. A representative for Deezen did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Along with Grease, Deezen’s film credits include The Polar Express, Midnight Madness, and WarGames. He’s also provided voiceover work for the TV shows SpongeBob SquarePants, Kim Possible, Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, and Oswald.

Related content: