Grayson Murray suffers serious injuries in crash, withdraws from Bermuda Championship

Grayson Murray was injured in a serious scooter accident on Tuesday, causing him to withdraw from his PGA Tour season debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

According to the Royal Gazette, Murray, 29, was involved in a three-vehicle collision, suffering multiple injuries. Murray’s caddie, Douglas Schwimer, was also tangled up in the wreck.

Golfweek reported that Murray was knocked unconscious and received 50 stitches, with 25 on his face. He may have suffered ligament damage in his knee and plans to see a specialist when he returns to his home in North Carolina on Friday, Golfweek added. Murray provided statements and graphic images to Golfweek, but the report has been modified as an investigation continues.

Full-field scores from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Schwimer reportedly endured road rash and was not transported to the hospital. He will caddie this week for Johnson Wagner, who got into the field as an alternate due to Murray’s crash. Schwimer asked Murray for permission to caddie for Wager after the accident, and Murray said yes, according to Golfweek.

It’s been a turbulent year for Murray. After stepping away from golf last year to address mental-health and substance-abuse issues, the 2017 Barbasol Classic winner returned to the Tour in February, with his best finish a T-13 in Mexico. He qualified for the U.S. Open; though, in the final round, he chucked his putter after making a quadruple bogey and snapped an iron as well. He also missed out on notching Tour status at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.