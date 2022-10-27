Grassley, Johnson send Hunter Biden investigator bank records linked to president’s son

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson gave the federal prosecutor probing Hunter Biden a little nudge Wednesday — sending him more than 200 pages of bank records showing millions in transactions between the first son’s companies and Communist Chinese-tied entities.

The documents, made public Wednesday, are a part of investigative material the senators have sent Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, who is leading the criminal investigation into the president’s son, in an effort to ensure the investigator’s probe “is thorough.”

“If you are conducting a full and complete investigation, you should already possess these records. In the case that you are not and do not possess these records, we suggest that you review them in detail,” the Iowa and Wisconsin senators write in their letter to Weiss.

Many of the transactions detailed in the letter and records — between firms with ties to the Biden family and Chinese energy company CEFC — have previously been reported by The Post.

The senators’ analysis of banking records, first reported by Fox News, finds that between August 2017 and October 2018, $6 million was transferred to a company allegedly set up by Hunter Biden called Hudson West III, $5 million came from Northern International Capital, a CEFC affiliate, and $1 million was transferred from CEFC itself.

Grassley and Johnson sent more than 200 pages of bank records to Weiss.

From the pool of cash, $4.8 million was transferred from Hudson West III to other Biden companies, such as Owasco P.C. and Owasco LLC, and to a company associated with President Biden’s brother James, the Lion Hall Group.

The bank records also show that Hunter Biden and his aunt and uncle, Sara and James Biden, went on a “spending spree,” in the senators words, after Hudson West III received the millions in payments from CEFC, through a line of credit that was opened.

“We are also providing bank records showing that credit cards were collateralized by a $99,000 preauthorized withdrawal from Hudson West III,” Grassley and Johnson write, noting that the money was spent for airfare, at Apple stores, hotels, and restaurants, as they detailed back in 2020.

Grassley and Johnson also mention two $3 million wire transfers sent to Robinson Walker LLC, another Hunter Biden-associated company; and by State Energy HK Limited, another CEFC affiliate, saying the purpose of those transfers “is unclear.” The Post reported on those mysterious transactions back in 2020.

The senators also make reference to JiaQi Bao, Hunter Biden’s Chinese secretary, who reportedly pushed for “Uncle Joe” Biden to run for president and has been linked to the Chinese government. The bank transactions included in Grassley and Johnson’s letter show that Hunter Biden made payments to Bao totaling $29,795.84 after Hudson West III received the $6 million from the Chinese firms.

The findings on Hunter Biden’s laptop was originally reported on by The Post in 2020.

“We are providing these records because you have failed to answer our legitimate congressional oversight questions with respect to how you are conducting the Hunter Biden criminal case, whether you have been provided all necessary resources and support from the Justice Department and if you’ve acquired these bank records – as well as others – during the course of your review,” they conclude the letter to Weiss.