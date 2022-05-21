Grant Williams reacts to Jayson Tatum’s son Deuce snubbing him after Game 2 win

Grant Williams reacts to Deuce’s post-Game 2 snub: ‘Hurt my heart’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Grant Williams continued his strong postseason with a big game for the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Deuce Tatum apparently wasn’t impressed, though.

The Celtics posted a video from the locker room after Thursday’s 127-102 win at FTX Arena that showed Williams dapping up his teammates — but getting snubbed hard by Jayson Tatum’s four-year-old son, Deuce.

Why the shade, Deuce?

Williams gave our Chris Forsberg a somewhat rational explanation Saturday before Game 3 in Boston.

“When I was going around dapping everybody up, I guess Deuce had to use the bathroom,” Williams said. “As I got to him, he told JT he couldn’t hold it … so that’s why JT grabbed him and went.”

Williams had just scored 19 points on 5 of 7 shooting to help the Celtics even the series at 1-1, but admitted Deuce’s cold shoulder dampened the celebration a bit.

“Normally, Deuce is my guy. He daps me up,” Williams said. “But it hurt my heart a little bit, and then (the Celtics) had to expose me by posting it. But it happens.”

The third-year forward also has an alternate theory for why Deuce ignored him.

“Ever since I said I was the strongest one on the team — or stronger than (Tatum) — I’ve gotten a little bit a shade from Deuce,” Williams said. “I feel like he’s like, ‘You’re not stronger than my dad.’ So maybe it’s that.”

Deuce has been a mainstay in the Boston locker room after wins, even leading the team in a “Get Buckets” chant after a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the East semifinals.

He’s apparently good luck, as the Celtics are 9-4 in the playoffs to date and need three more wins to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.