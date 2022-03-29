Grant Hill, Scotty Thurman feud over Hill’s ‘bitter’ CBS broadcast of Arkansas basketball

CBS and TBS college basketball broadcaster Grant Hill and former Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball player Scotty Thurman went back and forth on Twitter on Tuesday morning about how Hill broadcast Razorbacks games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Thurman’s 1993-94 Arkansas team defeated Hill’s Duke team in the 1994 NCAA national championship game. Thurman hit a 3-pointer with 51.7 seconds left that propelled the Razorbacks to a 76-72 win against Duke.

KNWA-TV broadcaster Courtney Mims asked Thurman about Hill being “bitter” while broadcasting Arkansas’ Sweet 16 win against Gonzaga on Thursday, March 24. Mims said, “I just thought it was funny that someone put out there that, ‘I think he’s still a little bit bitter about the shot.’ Did you like that? What was your reaction to that?”

“I did like it,” Thurman said. “It was funny. I was laughing. I’ve been getting several text messages about it. I thought it was kind of funny. But he did sound like he was a little irritated with Arkansas and the way that we were playing. I just felt like maybe he was getting flashbacks from his time when he played against us.”

Thurman did that interview between Arkansas winning in the Sweet 16 on Thursday and its loss to Duke in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

Grant Hill, Scotty Thurman disagree on Arkansas basketball broadcast

Hill responded Tuesday morning on Twitter to Thurman’s Twitter account @RustonRifle.

“@RustonRifle Bitter? That’s funny!! Yes, you never get over a loss, especially in a NCAA championship game (UCLA?).. But to think I’d take that out on this current team is hilarious.. There were some questionable calls in that Gonzaga game, and I have a job to give my opinion..”

Hill brought up UCLA, because UCLA defeated Thurman and Arkansas in the 1995 NCAA national championship game.

Thurman came back and said, “We all have opinions and I expressed mine in the interview. I agree that there were some questionable calls in that game BUT I felt like you wanted each one in question to go Gonzaga’s way! @realgranthill33”

Story continues

In another tweet on Tuesday morning about Grant Hill, Thurman said, “He is a great analyst!”

Hill waited several hours then sent three successive tweets replying to Thurman at 2:10 p.m. CT.

“I want every player to experience what we were fortunate to experience, many many years ago. The unique thing about my job is the opportunity to meet the players and coaches from every team. Coach Muss and his guys were great with us when we met them before the Sweet 16. “I could care less about who wins. Actually, I want them all to win.. When Villanova beat Carolina in the Finals, my heart went out to those guys in the Tar Heels locker room. The next year when UNC won, I was genuinely happy for them. I went and congratulated the Carolina family “after the game.. We dissect, explain and offer our opinion on what we see in the game, understanding that everyone might not be in full agreement..”

Thurman’s retort was simple, “Understood!”

Thurman played at Arkansas from 1992-95. He then played professional basketball overseas from 1995-2006. He is currently the boys basketball head coach at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hill played college basketball at Duke from 1990-94. He played in the NBA from 1994-2013.

Apr 5, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; TBS broadcaster Grant Hill on air during the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Florida Gators and Connecticut Huskies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Dougherty-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is scheduled to broadcast the 2022 Final Four and national championship games on TBS with Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery.

