Grant Hill names his best players to ever suit up for Duke

Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about the atmosphere at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Coach K’s final home game, his top players to ever suit up for the Blue Devils, and which teams he’s excited to watch in the NCAA Tournament.

