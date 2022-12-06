Grandview’s Cecilia Owens Joins Advisory Board For Encore – The Hamden Journal

Grandview’s CFO & COO Cecilia Owens, has joined the advisory board of Encore, an emerging technology company developing an operating system to make finance in entertainment more efficient, more transparent, and more accessible.

Prior to joining Grandview, Owens served as CFO of APM Music, a music licensing company owned by Sony and Universal Music Group. She also held emergent positions at DIRECTV and FOX.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Owens serves as Board Chair Elect of the Board of Directors at EmpowHer Institute, an organization focused on helping young women in marginalized communities gain career skills. She’s also a founding member of Chief Los Angeles, an organization designed for women leaders to strengthen their and other women’s careers.

“I’m excited and honored to be joining the Encore team at such an important time for the company. Encore is building innovation that the entertainment industry desperately needs, and I believe they have the potential to revolutionize the way the industry does business. I’m looking forward to helping them realize that vision,” Owens said.

Encore is backed by Tribe Capital, Reverb Ventures, Pentas Ventures, and a cohort of strategic angel and institutional investors across entertainment & technology.

“We’re thrilled to have Cecilia Owens join our advisory board. Her experience in finance and operations is truly unmatched and she will be an invaluable resource to our team as we develop solutions for the entertainment industry,” said Encore CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Stevens.