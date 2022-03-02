Grandview Hires ICM Partners Duo As Talent Managers – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based management and production firm Grandview has brought on Laila Alsabah and Quinn Crum as talent managers. The pair were most recently talent coordinators at ICM Partners.

Crum and Alsabah both started at the New York office of ICM in 2017. Alsabah grew up primarily in Kuwait and went to American University. Crum hails from Rhode Island and is a graduate of Columbia.

Crum said: “I look forward to building a group of clients that is diverse in ideas and identities. The support I’ve already received from the Grandview family is more than I could ever hope for. I also look forward to continuing to share business with my friends at ICM Partners!”

Alsabah added: “I could not be more thrilled to be joining the wonderful team at Grandview! Their vision for their clients and their future goes hand in hand with the type of representative I want to be: innovative, driven, friendly, and above all else – forward thinking.”

The Grandview partners commented: “We all welcome Quinn and Laila with open arms. Their intelligence, ambition, enthusiasm, and passion were clear from our first meeting, and we are so excited to get to work.”