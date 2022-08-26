Grandpa hits daughter’s fiance who had pants down in front of 5-year-old, PA cops say

The grandfather of a 5-year-old girl found his daughter’s fiance with his pants down in front of the child, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

The grandpa walked past a bedroom in the multifamily house and saw his granddaughter sitting on the lap of 22-year-old Aaron Cunagin, his daughter’s fiance, on Aug. 24, according to court documents obtained by McClatchy News. He thought this “was weird, but did not think anything else” about it, an affidavit shows.

A few minutes later, the grandfather began to think the bedroom was “too quiet” and went to look, the affidavit says.

He walked in to find Cunagin in the corner of the bedroom with his pants down and genitals exposed in front of the 5-year-old girl who also had her pants down and genitals exposed, the documents say. The grandfather punched Cunagin, yelled and called the police, according to the affidavit.

The Middletown Borough Police Department arrived at the apartment and arrested Cunagin, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Cunagin later told police that he felt “numb” during the incident and was “fighting himself whether or not to have sex with the victim,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim mentioned that there were five prior incidents, the affidavit shows, but Cunagin denied them.

Cunagin is facing charges of rape of a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, according to the news release.

He was arraigned on Aug. 24 and sent to the Dauphin County Correctional Facility when he could not post the $150,000 bail, the release says. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7, court records show.

Middletown is about 95 miles west of Philadelphia.

