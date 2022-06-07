Grandmother speaks out after 16-year-old forcefully fondled

A 16-year-old girl is traumatized after she said four or five boys forcefully fondled her in front of a Mid-South middle school.

On Monday, her grandmother spoke only with FOX13, hoping the boys behind the attack would be caught.

It happened Friday in front of Wooddale Middle School in Parkway Village.

We talked to that grandmother on Monday afternoon about what happened.

Castleman Street was a stretch of road where an innocent walk turned into an experience that won’t soon be forgotten.

“My granddaughter, she told me she was getting ready to go for a walk,” the grandmother. “She said I need some exercise.”

The grandmother, who we are not identifying to protect the victim’s privacy, said her granddaughter came to live with her to attend a high school.

“I looked out here and saw the police outside, and I saw them out here,” she said.

While on a walk Friday, the 16-year-old said four to five boys, who appeared to be younger than her, forcefully fondled her here on the sidewalk.

“They had grabbed her as she was walking down Castleman,” the grandmother said. “They pulled on her and started touching on her talking about she was going to be their girl.”

Memphis Police said this happened around 8 p.m. on June 3.

“She was on one side of Castleman, so they crossed the street to come to her,” she said.

Next, the 16-year-old said this happened.

“And she said one of them ran whatever direction back into a house and grabbed a gun and said ‘oh yes, I’m going to make you be my girl’ and she said she kept backing up and backing up and they kept pushing and pulling on her,” the grandmother recalled.

The 16-year-old said that about that time, someone walked by.

“It was a young man waking a dog with his child, and he said yes, he saw them,” the grandmother said.

Now, the grandmother said their attention turns to making sure her girl has the emotional support she needs.

“We talked to her, prayed with her, and told her you to know it wasn’t her fault, that she going to be alright, that she’s a strong girl,” the grandmother said.

We know that often crimes like this go unreported.

Teens need to have access to therapy options following a traumatic event like this.

We have pulled together some resources available for teens.

The Memphis Child Advocacy Center offers counseling for child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse. For help, call (901) 525-2377 or click here.

You can also call the Shelby County Rape Crisis Center at (901) 222-4350 or click here.