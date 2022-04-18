Grandmother dropping off family on Easter hits, kills 7-year-old granddaughter in driveway

The Florida Highway Patrol in Lake County is investigating the tragic death of a child on Easter.

READ: UPDATE: 2 children killed, baby seriously hurt during fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say

Troopers said a 7-year-old Groveland girl was hit by a van leaving a home around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near County Road 48 and County Road 33.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

According to a report, a 70-year-old Groveland woman driving a van had stopped at a home to drop off family members.

Troopers said after everyone exited the van, the driver drove forward and did not notice the girl in front of the van.

WATCH: Witnesses tell police driver was weaving in and out of traffic prior to deadly I-4 crash

Troopers said the driver of the van was the grandmother of the girl who was hit.

The child was taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital, where she died.

READ: Medical mystery: Kids contracting hepatitis with no known cause, liver damage in US, Europe

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.