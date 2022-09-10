Grand Prix of Monterey live updates

The 2022 IndyCar series champion will be crowned on Sunday with five drivers entering the Grand Prix of Monterey with a chance to claim the title.

Scott Dixon can tie racing icon A.J. Foyt by winning his seventh IndyCar crown, Josef Newgarden is looking for his third championship in six years and Will Power eyes his second after nabbing pole. This year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and second-year competitor Scott McLaughlin are longer-shots but could earn their first IndyCar titles with strong finishes and a little help.

It is the 17th season in a row that the championship will be decided at the final race of the IndyCar season and the setting is one of the series’ most celebrated. Laguna Seca, sitting the hills just east of Monterey Bay, Calif., with its long straightaways and tight turns – including the famous “Corkscrew” – produces dramatic racing and has hosted several thrilling title deciders.

Grand Prix of Monterey starting grid

Will Power Callum Ilott Alexander Rossi Romain Grosjean Alex Palou Pato O’Ward David Malukas Scott McLaughlin Felix Rosenqvist Marcus Ericsson Simon Pagenaud Helio Castronves Scott Dixon Rinus VeeKay Conor Daly Christian Lundgaard Kyle Kirkwood Colton Herta Graham Rahal Devlin DeFrancesco Jack Harvey Takuma Sato Jimmie Johnson Dalton Kellett Josef Newgarden Simona De Silvestro

Grand Prix of Monterey weekend schedule

Fans can stream qualifying and the race on Peacock or listen in on Sirius XM or IndyCar Radio. NBC will also broadcast the race live on Sunday.

Saturday, September 10

Qualifying: 5:05 – 6:20 p.m. ET (Peacock, Sirius XM, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio)

Sunday, September 11

Race: 2:40 – 6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sirius XM, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio)

Top drivers at the Grand Prix of Monterey

Outside of the five title contenders, there is plenty of stiff competition this weekend and it starts with Andretti Autosports’ Colton Herta. The road racing ace has won each of the two races at Laguna Seca since it returned to the IndyCar calendar in 2019.

Colton Herta has won each of the two IndyCar races at Laguna Seca since it returned after a 15-year hiatus. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, another recognized road racing ace, won at Barber Motorsports Park earlier in the season and Alexander Rossi won the second Indianapolis road race in August. The rest of the road courses this year were won by one of the five title contenders.

Grand Prix of Monterey weather forecast

It will be mild (72-76 degrees) with a 25 percent chance of rain for Saturday’s qualifying session. A wet qualifying could result in a mixed up grid, making for even more drama in Sunday’s title decider.