Grand jury probing Trump’s post-2020 election fundraising

A federal grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump’s fundraising practices — suggesting a previously unknown Justice Department initiative against the 45th president amid expectations he will soon launch a 2024 presidential bid.

At least five current or former Trump associates were issued subpoenas Wednesday seeking information about the Save America PAC, the New York Times reported Friday.

The subpoenas were not directly quoted by the Times, but reportedly inquire about the operations of Save America, which has raked in $135 million but spent just $36 million since its formation days after the November 2020 election — leaving a nearly nine-figure political war chest at Trump’s disposal.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich claimed the subpoenas are part of a politically biased investigation.

“It should surprise no one that days after Biden declared Trump supporters a ‘threat’ to democracy, his admin goes after those very same supporters & Save America PAC, which is committed to Make America Great Again,” Budowich tweeted Thursday. “Biden is using government to divide & destroy this nation.”

The subpoenas do not identify a potential crime that may have been committed, according to the Times — though they were issued just one week after the Democrat-led House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena to the software company Salesforce for information about GOP fundraising after the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported in March that the select committee was investigating the use of claims by Trump and his allies that the election was stolen in political advertising and whether they violated federal wire fraud laws.

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit challenging the House committee’s effort to obtain donation records, calling it “a transparent effort to chill the speech of the Select Committee members’ political opponents.”

Trump faces other Justice Department investigations — most notably the struggle over classified documents that were taken to his Palm Beach, Fla., resort after he left office, which the FBI retrieved in a dramatic Aug. 8 raid.

The ex-president also faces a grand jury investigation into efforts to appoint rival presidential electors from swing states that Trump lost in 2020. The FBI last month seized the cellphone of Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), apparently in connection to that probe.

The newly disclosed subpoenas regarding fundraising “appeared to have been issued by a different grand jury than the one that has been gathering evidence about the so-called fake electors plan,” the Times said.

Among those who received subpoenas were Trump’s former West Wing “body man” Nick Luna and the Trump 2020 campaign’s chief financial officer Sean Dollman, the Times reported. First daughter Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford and current Trump employees William Harrison and William Russell also reportedly received subpoenas. Harrison and Russell formerly worked at the White House.