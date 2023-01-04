‘Gran Turismo’ Sneak Peak Unveiled At CES By Sony Pictures – The Hamden Journal

Columbia Pictures unveiled a sneak look at its upcoming film Gran Turismo on Wednesday at the Sony Group Corporation’s Consumer Electronics Show press conference in Las Vegas. Based on the PlayStation Studios video game, the film will be in theaters August 11, 2023.

The film is the true story of British racing driver Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo gamer whose skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver.

The film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp with screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, the film is produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Dana Brunetti. Executive producers are Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Hall and Matthew Hirsch.

