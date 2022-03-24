Grammy Performers To Include Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, More – The Hamden Journal

The Recording Academy has unveiled more performers for the 64th Grammy Awards. Nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton will join previously announced Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. Additionally, Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, current nominees Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform during a special In Memoriam segment, featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim.

The second round of performers are nominated in the following categories:

Batiste received a leading 11 nominations this year: Record Of The Year (“Freedom”), Album Of The Year (We Are), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“I Need You”), Best R&B Album (We Are), Best Improvised Jazz Solo (“Bigger Than Us”), Best Jazz Instrumental Album (Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul), Best American Roots Performance (“Cry”), Best American Roots Song (“Cry”), Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Soul), Best Contemporary Classical Composition (“Batiste: Movement 11’”), and Best Music Video (“Freedom”).

H.E.R. is nominated for Album Of The Year (Back Of My Mind), Song Of The Year (“Fight For You”), Best R&B Performance (“Damage”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Fight For You”), Best R&B Song (“Damage”), Best R&B Album (Back Of My Mind), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”) with Tauren Wells, and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Fight For You [From ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’]”).

Foo Fighters are up for three nominations this year for Best Rock Performance (“Making A Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting On A War”), and Best Rock Album (Medicine At Midnight).

Nas received two nominations this year, for Best Rap Song (“Bath Salts”) and Best Rap Album (King’s Disease II).

Odom Jr. earned two nominations: Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media (One Night In Miami…) and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Speak Now [From ‘One Night In Miami…’]”).

Platt is nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media (Dear Evan Hansen)

Stapleton has three nominations: Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Album (Starting Over).

PREVIOUS, March 15: Grammy nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow will take the stage at the awards ceremony next month, producers announced today in unveiling the first round of performers.

Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, April 3 on CBS.

The first round of performers are nominated in the following categories:

Brothers Osborne received two nominations this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) and Best Country Album (Skeletons)

BTS is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Butter”);

Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Right On Time”), Song Of The Year (“Right On Time”), Song Of The Year (“A Beautiful Noise” with Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Right On Time”) and Best American Roots Performance (“Same Devil”)

Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year: Record Of The Year (“Happier Than Ever”), Album Of The Year (Happier Than Ever), Song Of The Year (“Happier Than Ever”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Happier Than Ever”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Happier Than Ever), Best Music Video (“Happier Than Ever”) and Best Music Film (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles);

Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Montero [Call Me By Your Name]”), Album Of The Year (Montero), Song Of The Year (“Montero [Call Me By Your Name]”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Industry Baby”) and Best Music Video (“Montero [Call Me By Your Name]”). Jack Harlow has two nominations this year for his work on Montero, in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year;

Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven awards: Record Of The Year (“drivers license”), Album Of The Year (Sour), Song Of The Year (“drivers license”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“drivers license”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour) and Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 , 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.