Grambling State fires volleyball coach who cut every member of team, revoked schoolarships

The Grambling State University Athletics Department announced Tuesday the termination of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas. The announcement was made by GSU President Rick Gallot and Dr. Trayvean Scott, vice-president for Intercollegiate Athletics.

The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program based on reports of Lucas abruptly cutting every member of the team and revoking their scholarships.

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Scott. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”

Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation.

Lucas, the 2006 SWAC defensive player of the year at Grambling, spent three seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before being hired at Grambling on Feb. 14 to replace Demetria Keys-Johnson.

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” Gallot said. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

A national search for a new volleyball coach will begin this week.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Grambling fires volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas who cut whole team