Graham warns nation in ‘most dangerous times since late ’30s’

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Americans are living in the “most dangerous times since the late ’30s” because of the “radical” legislative agenda of President Biden and his Democratic colleagues.

Graham (R-SC) predicted in an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM that voters in the 2022 midterm elections will be motivated “not based on what happened on Jan. 6, but based on this failed Democratic radical agenda.”

That agenda has put the nation in “the most dangerous times since the late ’30s.”

Graham also predicted in the interview that aired Sunday that Republicans would make great gains in November’s election and that former President Donald Trump would win in the 2024 presidential election.

“We’re not a socialist country,” he said.

He noted how Democrats have raised the idea of increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court to offset the current 6-3 conservative majority and efforts to reform or do away with the Electoral College.

“What Democrats are trying to do is tear up the Constitution. They are trying to change the balance of power in this country. … This is the most radical approach to our constitutional checks and balances in my lifetime, and maybe ever. There’s going to be a backlash in 2022,” Graham said.

Lindsey Graham predicted that Republicans would make great gains in November’s midterm elections. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

He also blasted Biden’s Jan. 6 speech and said the events of that day, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the 2020 presidential election certification, would not result in Democratic wins in 2022.

He called Jan. 6 a “dark day” and said those who attacked the Capitol “need to be punished” but contended that Trump shouldn’t be blamed for the actions of the rioters.

‘It was an effort on his part to create a brazen political moment, to try to deflect from their failed presidency,” he said of Biden.

Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Biden’s Jan. 6 anniversary speech. Greg Nash/Pool via AP

“I was really disappointed in the tone of the president and the vice president — of the politicized Jan. 6. The American people reject what happened on Jan. 6, but come in November 2022 they are going to reject the Democratic Party,” he continued.

In his speech last Thursday, Biden called Trump a “defeated former president” and said those who stormed the Capitol “held a dagger at the throat of America.”

“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed,” the president said. “On this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such an attack never, never happens again.”

Graham, posting on Twitter after Biden’s speech, said his administration is in “free fall not because of the attack on our Capitol, but because of failed policies and weak leadership.”

The stock market crash of 1929 brought on the Great Depression in the 1930s and provoked questions about the efficiency of capitalism and led to a rise in socialist and communist organizations.

Former President Franklin Roosevelt also enacted his New Deal to stabilize the economy and protect workers, programs that included Social Security, the Works Progress Administration and the National Labor Relations Act.