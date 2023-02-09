Graham Nash Shares Haunting Last Message From David Crosby

Before David Crosby’s death last month at age 81, the singer reportedly attempted to reunite with his old friend Graham Nash.

Crosby even left him a touching voicemail, Nash told AARP in a new interview.

In 2021, Crosby said he hadn’t spoken with Nash in years and claimed any sign of friendship was just for show.

“He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently, that was all just trying to keep the money coming,” Crosby told the Guardian. “But there you go.”

Crosby didn’t seem excited about resolving their tensions either.

“I’m not going to talk to him. I don’t want to talk to him. I’m not happy with him at all,” Crosby said. “To me, that’s all ancient history, man.”

But Nash told AARP that “we were getting a little closer at the end.”

Apparently, Crosby sent Nash a voicemail saying he wanted to set up a time to apologize.

“I emailed him back and said, ‘Okay, call me at eleven o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone,” Nash lamented.

Nearly three weeks later, Nash admitted to the outlet he’s still adjusting to life without Crosby.

“His death is like an earthquake: You know that you’re in an earthquake, but subsequently, other smaller earthquakes happen afterwards,” he said. “His death has been like that. It was only two or three days after he passed that I realized that he was actually gone.”

You can read the complete interview here.

