Graham McTavish Joins ‘Somewhere In Montana’; Addison Riecke Casting – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Graham McTavish (Outlander, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham) has signed on to star in Somewhere in Montana, an upcoming indie from writer-director Brandon Smith that will go before cameras later this year.

In the film, the Scottish actor will play John Thomas, a ranch owner who allows a Hollywood production company to come and use his ranch as a location for their movie when he runs into financial difficulties. Eden Matson is exec producing for Nova Vento Entertainment.

“I’m excited to be working on this film with Brandon,” said McTavish. “Not only because this is a script that only comes along rarely in an actor’s career, but also because it fulfills a dream of visiting the beautiful state of Montana. It’s going to be something special that I can’t wait to share.”

“We are lucky to have the opportunity to film in such a beautiful space as Montana but also to shoot a film with an actor the caliber of Graham McTavish,” added Smith. “It is truly humbling to create this work with him and our amazing cast and crew.”

McTavish is best known for his roles as Dougal and Buck MacKenzie on Starz’s historical fantasy series Outlander, based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, and for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, the Starz miniseries that he co-hosts with Outlander co-star Sam Heughan. The actor has also appeared in series including The Witcher, Castlevania, Preacher, Lucifer, Colony and 24, and in the Hobbit films, as well as such titles as Aquaman, The Finest Hours, Creed and Secretariat. He’ll also soon be seen in the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon from George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal.

McTavish is represented by Artists & Representatives, Creative Artists Management in the UK, Jack & Jill Talent Agent in Amsterdam, Cheri Barner Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Addison Riecke

Laura Flannery



EXCLUSIVE: Addison Riecke (The Beguiled, Banana Split) will star alongside Sean Astin, Ali Larter, Madison Wolfe, Brec Bassinger, Skai Jackson, Gavin Warren and Julianne Arrieta in The Man in the White Van, the upcoming true-crime thriller from Garrison Film Productions, Legion M, XYZ Films and writer-director Warren Skeels (Siesta Key).

The film co-written by Sharon Y. Cobb is set in 1974, and watches as an ominous white van begins stalking a young girl from the town of Brooksville, FL. Her parents’ disbelief that this is really happening, given her tendency to exaggerate, leads in the end to a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Pic will explore the origins of the “white van” trope in popular culture, and chart the beginnings of the destruction fomented by real-world serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr.

Skeels is producing with Legion M’s Terri Lubaroff and Garrison Film’s Anne Marie Gillen, with Legion M, Gary Kompothecras, and Lawrence Najem exec producing. Mike Page and Arlie Day handled casting and are serving as co-producers. XYZ films is handling global sales.

Riecke has previously appeared in films including Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and the comedy Banana Split from Vertical Entertainment, as well as such series as A Girl Named Jo and The Thundermans.

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.