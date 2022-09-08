Graeme McDowell wants player vote to decide future of LIV golfers – but Rory McIlroy disagrees – Reuters

Graeme McDowell believes it should not be a judge deciding whether LIV rebels are banned from the DP World Tour, but a vote from the circuit’s players.

However, the Northern Irishman’s suggestion did not win approval from Rory McIlroy, his countryman and former close confidante.

McDowell intends to talk with Keith Pelley – the chief executive of what until the start of this year was known as the European Tour – concerning an idea he feels could avoid the legal hearing due to be heard in February.

“I don’t care about anything a courtroom suggests, this to me is about DP World Tour members and whether they feel like me and the other big names that are playing LIV Golf can bring any value to this Tour moving forward,” McDowell said.

“If they think that’s something they don’t want, great; let’s get to that decision and move on because the lack of clarity is just not good for anybody.

“I wish I’d have asked the question at the players meeting the other night. What is the process? Is there a way to expedite it? Does it have to happen in a court of law? Let’s send emails out to the Tour’s 326 members and maybe two videos; one from the LIV players saying we’d love to support this tour eight, 10, 12 times a year and then the other side of it would be Keith Pelley’s statement this week.”

At that meeting in the Wentworth clubhouse, Pelley was scathing about the Saudi-funded series, accusing the LIV series of running a “propaganda machine”against the traditional Tours. The Canadian’s words received widespread praise in the locker room

McIlroy is just one of the big names who has stayed loyal to Wentworth HQ and the PGA Tour by rejecting hundreds of millions to join LIV and on Wednesday announced “they shouldn’t be here”, referring to the 15 LIV-contracted players who are appearing in this week’s BMW PGA Championship.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy gestures on the 4th tee during his opening round on day 1 of the BMW PGA Championship – AFP

The world No 3 is not impressed with McDowell’s plan and his comments provide further evidence of the split within the game. McIlroy’s first six matches in the Ryder Cup were alongside McDowell, who he once called “my big brother in golf”.

“I didn’t know he made the rules,” McIlroy said when asked about McDowell’s proposals. “At this point with legal things and everything, you just have to go by the book.

“If you’re abiding by the rules and regulations of the tours then by all means you can play, but if you’ve broken rules and regulations, actions have consequences and they’re living with the consequences; well they’re not at the minute, but in February they might.

“It’s mind-boggling that it’s gotten to this point, that the future of their golf careers is up to one person [a judge]. It’s crazy. But they put themselves in that position.”

McDowell went along with Pelley’s request not to don any LIV logos on the first day here, but Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood did have the emblem of the “Majesticks” – the team they both play on in LIV – emblazoned on their shirts.

Having been greeted with a few boos on the first tee, Poulter shot a three-under 69, five off the lead shared by Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan, while McIlroy fired a 68.

Westwood is on two-under with two to play, being one of 30 out of 144 in the field yet to finish their rounds. Play was immediately suspended when news of the Queen’s passing came through at 6.30pm.

Out of respect, there will be no play on Friday, with the Tour to decide if play will resume at all.