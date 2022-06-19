Grading the Steelers biggest moves of the offseason

2022 has been the busiest offseason the Pittsburgh Steelers have had in recent history. Not all the moves made headlines but let’s take a look at the big moves and hand out some grades.

Minkah Fitzpatrick extension-B

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL this offseason and I am just OK with it. I get why the Steelers did it but I’m not sure what the bar is for Fitzpatrick to really be the best safety in the league. This is a contract that is going to balloon up, really eating up a ton of the salary cap.

Signing Mitch Trubisky-B+

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Count me among those who think Trubisky is going to see some real success with the Steelers. I expect him to win the starting job and keep it for much of the season. I know it sounds cliche but for just over $4 million, Trubisky could well outplay his contract.

Drafting Kenny Pickett-B

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After signing Trubisky, the Steelers doubled down and still drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Given how the rest of the quarterback class played out during the draft, Pittsburgh is taking a pretty big risk that Pickett is significantly better than any other quarterback in the draft.

The wide receiver swap of George Pickens and JuJu Smith-Schuster-B-

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I hated to see JuJu Smith-Schuster sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. His fit as the physical interior receiver of this group was perfect. He’d have been an ideal veteran to help a new quarterback. Instead, they get George Pickens who is faster and more athletic but inexperienced and won’t bring the level of leadership this group needs.

Signing James Daniels-A

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of the personnel, the best addition Pittsburgh made was interior offensive lineman James Daniels. Not only was his contract a bargain but he was the team’s best offensive lineman the instant he was signed.

Re-signing Chuks Okorafor-C

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With so much money to spend, I fully expected the Steelers to add a starter-quality veteran offensive tackle. But instead the team signed Chuks Okorafor back and will continue to trust the left side to Dan Moore Jr. I can live with Moore because his ceiling is very high but I think we’ve seen the best of Okorafor.

Signing Myles Jack-B+

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I love the addition of Myles Jack for a couple of reasons. First, he is absolutely an upgrade over Robert Spillane and Joe Schobert but second because Devin Bush needs some pressure put on him to perform this season.

The cornerback swap of Levi Wallace and Joe Haden-D

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Joe Haden hasn’t signed anywhere else but Pittsburgh moved on from the cornerback with the addition of Levi Wallace. Haden is a legitimate No. 1 cornerback and without him the team doesn’t have that sort of talent. The decision not to pursue Haden with that extra salary cap space is one the team could regret.

Re-signing Terrell Edmunds-B+

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

With so much turnover in the secondary and on defense, having some consistency at safety is a smart move. Terrell Edmunds dipped his toe into free agency but realized coming back to Pittsburgh was the way to go.

Hiring Omar Khan as GM-A

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After more than two decades, Kevin Colbert stepped down as general manager. And despite a lengthy and extensive search, stayed in-house and promoted Omar Khan. I love this move only because Khan will continue to be the salary-cap wizard and the Steelers brought in reinforcements to handle the personnel side for the pros and the draft.

