Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in Eagles loss

CHICAGO — Look up valiant effort or moral victory in the dictionary, and you’ll probably see a picture of the 2022 Bears.

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team has been a thorn in the side of teams with a lot more talent but has been unable to make the winning plays required to spring upsets. Such was the case again Sunday when the Bears battled the Philadelphia Eagles for 60 minutes at Soldier Field, eventually falling 25-20.

The Bears were missing wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and N’Keal Harry. They lost Equanimeous St. Brown and Teven Jenkins on the game’s opening drive.

But the Bears’ defense turned the Eagles over three times, and quarterback Justin Fields made enough plays to keep the Bears within striking distance.

In the end, the Eagles’ talent won out as the Bears dropped their seventh straight game.

Here’s the report card after another one-score loss for the Bears:

Passing offense

Despite missing four of his top weapons and his best offensive lineman, Fields once again delivered an efficient outing as a passer. He went 14-for-21 for 152 yards and two touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.

The Eagles’ defense kept everything in front of them, making Fields drive the ball down the field without the benefit of the big play.

The Bears’ offensive line struggled against Philadelphia’s vaunted pass rush. Tackle Braxton Jones and guard Cody Whitehair specifically had a tough day against the Eagles’ stunts.

Fields was sacked six times Sunday but did an excellent job of making something out of nothing when pressured. His internal clock still needs to improve at times, but it’s hard to fault him, given the short deck he was playing with Sunday.

Grade: B

Rushing offense

Fields once again led the Bears in rushing Sunday. The second-year quarterback ran for 95 yards on 15 carries. With those 95 yards, Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

After the game, Fields said he hopes to break Jackson’s NFL record of 1,206 rushing yards this season but doesn’t want to make running for 1,000 yards a habit.

Running back David Montgomery rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He continues to be a steady force on the ground while his backfield mate Khalil Herbert is out.

The Bears’ run game was solid Sunday against a stout Eagles’ defensive front, but Fields’ playmaking ability with his legs elevates their grade here.

Grade: B-

Pass defense

The Bears’ secondary picked off Jalen Hurts twice Sunday. That’s the good.

They also gave up 315 yard through the air. A.J. Brown caught nine passes for 181 yards, and DeVonta Smith caught five balls for 126.

Jaylon Johnson had a lot of nice moments covering Brown but also gave up a 68-yard pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Bears’ front seven once again struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. Linebacker Joe Thomas recorded the team’s only sack and quarterback hit of the day.

Grade: D+

Run defense

The Bears’ run defense has been a problem this season, but it was solid Sunday.

They held 1,000-yard rusher Miles Sanders to 42 yards on 11 carries. Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns, including a 22-yarder at the end of the first half that was the product of a Jaquan Brisker error.

Philadelphia made a concerted effort to attack the Bears through the air Sunday. But when the Eagles went to the ground, the Bears’ defense held up well.

Grade: B+

Special teams

We had a missed point after, an illegal formation on the opening kickoff, and a 58-yard kickoff return by Boston Scott.

On the plus side, Trenton Gill downed three punts inside the 20.

Not so special.

Grade: D+

