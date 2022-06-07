Grading Jordan Poole and the 2019 NBA first-round draft picks

Poole has been golden

Some teams have all the luck. The Golden State Warriors selected 28th in the 2019 NBA draft, and they plucked Michigan’s Jordan Poole, who has turned into a rising star. How have other players chosen in that first round done? Let’s take a look…

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson

The Pelicans believed they were getting a franchise player out of Duke’s Zion Williamson. In three seasons, he has played a grand total of 85 games. Ouch! And that includes missing this entire season with a foot injury. For the time being, he grades poorly because you have to play in order to get high marks (in any league). Grade: C-

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant

The Grizzlies have a generational player in Ja Morant. He has led the turnaround for Memphis and keeps improving each season. Grade: A+

3. New York Knicks: R.J. Barrett

The swingman from Duke has improved all three seasons in the association. He averaged 20 points per game and almost 6 rebounds per contest this year. Consistency in the long run would be a goal. However, he has improved and that can’t be knocked. Grade: B-

4. Los Angeles Lakers: De’Andre Hunter

De’Andre Hunter has done a nice job for the Hawks. He averages double figures in points and is solid on defense. The Hawks are hoping for more … who doesn’t? Grade: C+

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland

Cleveland has found its way again, and Darius Garland is a big part of the resurgence. Garland has improved in points and assists per game every season. A great pick. Grade: B+

6. Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Culver

Jarrett Culver spent two years in Minnesota and last season in Memphis. He’s faded in each. Not what you would expect out of a sixth pick— or any first-rounder for that matter. Grade: D

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White

What once appeared to be a bright future in Chicago is quite murky for Coby White. He had a rough third season and was not able to deliver in the postseason. He played less than 20 minutes per game in the playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and shot a chilly 33% from the field. Only so many chances to make your case and White may have run out of them. Grade: C

8. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes has spent three seasons with New Orleans and has delivered unspectacular results. He finally reached 20 minutes per game in 2021-22. Eight points and four rebounds per game are nothing to get excited about. Grade: C-

9. Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura

The Gonzaga product has done a nice job for the Wizards. He has averaged double figures every season. Durability would seem to be a question as he has never played more than 57 games in a season. There have been suggestions the issues do not deal with physical injuries. However, no one should just cast aspersions on someone facing other challenges. Not in this day and age. Grade: C+

10. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish is now a New York Knick. After he was traded to the Knicks, one report said it was a low-risk, high-reward type of situation. That is ominous and says he didn’t deliver what was expected in Atlanta. His time in New York — 15 games — saw an average of a tick over 6 points per game. Grade: C-

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Cameron Johnson

The Phoenix Suns had to like what they saw in Cameron Johnson in 2021-22. He continued to improve but the question is whether he has done enough to gain a long-term deal. Johnson did finish third in Sixth Man of the Year voting, which shows he has big value … off the bench and otherwise. Grade: B-

12. Charlotte Hornets: P.J. Washington

If you are looking for about 12 points and five rebounds per game, P.J. Washington is a player you want. He went from starting to coming off the bench this season, as he made 28 starts in 65 games, less than half the starts he got in his second season. Those kind of numbers, whether a starter or as a reserve, are valuable—especially when you come off the bench. Grade: C+

13. Miami Heat: Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat finds players from all sorts of platforms. Tyler Herro is another one who is special. His scoring prowess continues to grow, reaching 20.7 points per game. Insant offense off the bench. Grade: B+

14. Boston Celtics: Romeo Langford

Poor production in Boston and San Antonio. He has made 11 starts in three seasons and is averaging 3.6 points per game and less than 2 rebounds. Ouch. Grade: D-

15. Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya

He has not impressed with the Pistons or the Lakers, and has spent time in the G League. Grade: F

16. Orlando Magic: Chuma Okeke

Chuma Okeke suffered a knee injury in 2019 in the NCAA tournament. He missed what would have been his rookie season, not even playing the G League. He has played the past two seasons but one has to wonder when potential and promise are hollow words. Grade: C–

17. Brooklyn Nets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has bounced from New Orleans to Utah. He did make two starts in 15 appearances as a Jazz player. However, the overall results in three seasons have been ordinary. Grade: C

18. Indiana Pacers: Goga Bitadze

Goga Bitadze is another player who has delivered minor stats. However, he was stuck behind a couple of the Pacers’ talented big men. Bitadze showed some life in extended time down the stretch of the season. He needs to show more and do more to continue to grow. Grade: C

19. San Antonio Spurs: Luka Samanic

Out of the league and was last seen with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. That says it all. Grade: F

20. Boston Celtics: Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle managed to start 50 games in 2021-22 after only starting 22 over his first two seasons with the 76ers. The stats are not impressive. Grade: C-

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Brandon Clarke

The power forward has delivered similar stats in all three seasons with Memphis, mostly off the bench. Good for about 11 points and better than 5 rebounds per game. That’s nice production for a player who sees around 20 minutes a game. Grade: B-

22. Boston Celtics: Grant Williams

His stature has grown this postseason with some special games. Williams has earned more minutes in each of his three seasons in Boston and has stepped up his point production and rebounding (marginally). One to watch as time goes on with the Celtics. Formidable. Grade: B-

23. Utah Jazz: Darius Bazley

Another power forward who has found his into a starting lineup. Darius Bazely does a solid but not spectacular job for the Utah Jazz. Double-digit points and a handful of rebounds. Must continue to develop and get better and better. Grade: C+

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Ty Jerome

Five starts in three seasons, two with OKC and the first with Phoenix. Hard to get a gauge on so many Thunder players because the team is rebuilding, rebuilding, and rebuilding. Jerome does OK, not super. Grade: C

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Nassir Little

Had his best season in Portland, averaging almost 10 points per game and 4 assists. Do the Blazers see him as part of their future or was he simply in the right place on a team going in the wrong direction this season? Grade: C+

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Dylan Windler

Missed his first season due to a leg injury. Has played in 81 games over the next two. Minutes were nearly cut in half in 2021-22. Grade: F

27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele

Didn’t last with the Clippers or the Cavaliers. He is in the G League. Grade: F

28. Golden State Warriors: Jordan Poole

So the Warriors get Draymond Green out of Michigan State with a 35th overall pick years ago. Then they head back to the Big Ten and grab Jordan Poole, whose play is nothing short of superb. Talk about fitting into the perfect spot. Grade: A+

29. San Antonio Spurs: Keldon Johnson

Came of age in his third season, starting 84 games and playing almost 32 minutes while averaging 17 points per game and almost 6 rebounds. Sweet selection. Grade: B+

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. exited Cleveland for Houston. Sometimes in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He is a nice scorer, and if the Rockets or any team can keep him content, certainly a solid option on the roster. Grade: C+

