Grades for New England selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots got their quarterback of the future last year.

Depending on how the draft shakes out in front of them, the Pats could be in a good spot to grab a wide receiver to help Mac Jones in Year 2.

Here’s the Patriots’ picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 29 overall (from San Francisco via Miami and Kansas City) | Cole Strange, OL, UT Chattanooga

Instant grade: B

Analysis: I liked Strange more than most. As long as he can deal with the strength of interior defensive lineman in the NFL, he should excel as a technician. The game against Kentucky, against two fellow prospects, was good enough for me to put him inside my top 50.

2nd Round, No. 50 overall (from Kansas City | Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Instant grade: C-minus

Analysis: Thornton is a fast and lanky receiver, but doesn’t attack the ball like you’d want from a 6-3 receiver.

3rd Round, No. 85 overall | Marcus Jones, DB, Houston

Instant grade: A

Analysis: He is an electric player who has wonderful ball skills. But is he an NFL man coverage corner? I think so.

4th Round, No. 121 overall (from Miami via Kansas City) | Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State

Instant grade: B

4th Round, No. 127 overall | Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

Instant grade: B-plus

4th Round, No. 137 overall (from LA Rams via Houston and Carolina) | Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Instant grade: B

