Grades for Chicago selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have three Day 2 picks after using their first rounder to acquire Justin Fields last year.

Chicago has to continue its rebuild of the offense as well as add depth to the front seven.

Here’s the Bears’ picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2nd Round, No. 39 overall | Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: A physical player who is a good fit for the Bears defense. Gordon can be a really good special teams player Year 1 and has no issue playing physical football. A first-round talent at No. 39.

2nd Round, No. 48 overall | Jaquan Brisker, DB, Penn State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Brisker was unleashed around the box as a playmaker at Penn State. The Bears should use him similarly. Good pick.

3rd Round, No. 71 overall | Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Jones is far from his finished product, but he is a speedy receiver that excelled in Year 1 of Josh Heupel at Tennessee. The Bears need more receivers, and I like Jones’ odds in breaking into the rotation eventually.

5th Round, No. 168 overall (from Buffalo) | Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah

Instant grade: C-plus

5th Round, No. 174 overall (from Cincinnati) |Dominique Robinson, LB, Miami (OH)

Instant grade: A-minus

6th Round, No. 186 overall | Zach Thomas, OL, San Diego State

Instant grade: C-plus

6th Round, No. 203 overall (from Buffalo) | Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor

Instant grade: B-minus

6th Round, No. 207 overall (from San Francisco via NY Jets and Houston) | Doug Kramer, OL, Illinois

Instant grade: C

7th Round, No. 226 overall (from Cincinnati via NY Giants) | Ja’Tyre Carter, OL, Southern

Instant grade: C-plus

7th Round, No. 254 overall (from LA Chargers; compensatory) | Elijah Hicks, DB, Cal

Instant grade: C-plus

7th Round, No. 255 overall (from LA Chargers; compensatory) | Trenton Gill, P, NC State

Instant grade: C-minus

