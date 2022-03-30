Grab this 14-inch Lenovo laptop and save over $100

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Lenovo IdeaPad is down to just $430. (Photo: Lenovo)

Is your current laptop getting a bit long in the tooth? If you’re in need of a replacement but not about to shell out four figures for a MacBook, we’ve got a solution. If you like Windows, you’ll love the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. It’s a 14-inch machine with a Ryzen 5 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough for serious gaming and plenty for any household task you can throw at it. Right now this machine is down from $531 to just $430! That’s basically the price of a Chromebook — except this laptop runs Windows 11, so it can handle so much more.

Amazon will give you free shipping on this Lenovo IdeaPad 3. But if you have Amazon Prime, you can get it as soon as tomorrow. Not yet a member? No problem. Just sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$430 $531 at Amazon

So thin and light, you’ll want to take it everywhere. (Photo: Lenovo)

This dark blue beauty has its share of fans on Amazon, with five-star reviewers lauding it as “a lot of power in a small package” that’s “presented in a crazy thin, high-quality case.” Another shopper says “this computer is JUST what I needed for an affordable price. Very fast, screen is bright and clear. 6-core AMD processor has this machine cruisin’! love it!”

This low-cost laptop is great for playing your favorite games, as one review attests: “If you are looking for a budget laptop that can run Valorant, Dead by Daylight, CS-GO, Phasmophobia (just to name a few) on medium settings (the game runs smooth and looks great), well, buy this laptop! Get yourself a monitor, mouse and keyboard and you’ll get the feel of having a PC for [under] 500 dollars. It can keep with my pc, and I am grateful to some of the other reviews that lead to me purchasing this laptop.”

Need to hear from more happy shoppers? How about this gamer, who says, “I purchased this laptop originally for videoconferencing, web browsing, and watching movies, but was pleasantly surprised with how it did in gaming. 120+ fps in Fortnite on high at 1080p, 60fps in Minecraft with medium settings, 120+ fps in [League of Legends] and Smite on medium for each.” Not sure what all that means? That’s okay. It boils down to this: “…great bang for your buck if you can’t afford a more expensive ‘gaming’ laptop.” (You might want to upgrade the RAM, though.)”

Story continues

Ultimately as one shopper says, “You can’t go wrong with this laptop at this price point.” We agree!

$430 $531 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

