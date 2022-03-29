Grab these TOZO earbuds on sale for only $24

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TOZO makes earbuds that sound as great as they look. (Photo: TOZO)

Regular Amazon shoppers know that’s there are tons of great benefits to having a Prime account, like great streaming content, free games and of course, the free two-day shipping. But did you know you could score special deals too? Like this pair of TOZO T9 earbuds. Normally they’d run you $30, but Prime customers can take advantage of this lighting deal that takes the price down to just $23. But you have to act fast because this deal will be gone in a flash.

Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here, and the benefits will kick in right away. That includes free one-day shipping on the TOZO T9 so you can have it as soon as tomorrow!

$23 $30 at Amazon

These shiny earbuds can stand up to sweat, rain and other water you can throw at it. (Photo: TOZO)

These affordable Bluetooth earbuds offer deep bass, passive noise cancellation and they’re even waterproof. If you’ve never heard of TOZO, that’s okay, because there are at least 1,700 Amazon reviewers who can vouch for the quality of these earbuds with a five-star rating!

One happy shopper says, “These earbuds are in a league of their own compared to my second-generation AirPods. If you like music with bass then these are ideal. I’m shocked at the sound quality and how much power they produce. Super comfortable, set them up in 30 seconds, boom! The case and headphones are very light and certainly not on Apple’s level when it comes to design but I will never buy AirPods again. 100% recommend.”

Still not convinced? One multitasking mom had this to say: “These wireless earbuds are perfect! I can work around the house, inside and outside, and not have to carry my phone in my pocket. The battery lasts a long time and the noise canceling is just amazing. I tried other wireless earbuds and these work incredibly well.”

And finally, the bow on the package are the comments from this reviewer, who noted that “These earbuds do not have Active Noise Cancelling, but do have good passive noise canceling due to the great seal that these have on my ears.” Reviewers even compared them to much more expensive earbuds and found they stood up well: “I have a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 that, while amazing sound-quality, do not fit half as well as the TOZO T9. The TOZO T9 sound quality is bass-heavy but decent for casual listening; they are lightweight, comfortable, and do not tire me out after listening for hours.”

Story continues

$23 $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

