Gov. Ron DeSantis serves food at Waffle House amid Hurricane Ian aid efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited a Waffle House in Florida and served food to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis visited a Waffle House in Charlotte County, Florida, on Saturday and helped serve food to linemen.

“[email protected] is one of the first restaurants in Charlotte County to reopen and provide hot meals as we work together to serve Floridians after #HurricaneIan.” DeSantis said on Twitter. “Thank you for providing meals to the linemen working to restore power.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of a Category 5.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Facebook video on Saturday that there are about 35 fatalities throughout the county.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say that number,” Marceno said.

Ian made a second U.S. landfall on Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane.

President Biden said on Saturday that the devastation in Florida from Hurricane Ian is likely to “rank among the worst in the nation’s history.”

“We’re beginning to see the scale of the devastation in Florida which is likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history. Our hearts break for the folks whose lives have been devastated by this storm,” Biden said. “We are with you. And we’ll stay at it for as long as it takes.”