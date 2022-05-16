Gov. Ron DeSantis bans protests in front of private homes in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday that makes it illegal to protest outside of private homes in the Sunshine State.

Violators would be given one chance to disperse after an official warning and would be subject to arrest and up to 60 days in jail if they don’t comply.

DeSantis signed the law after protesters amassed at the homes of Supreme Court justices in recent weeks to lobby for the preservation of abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have all had protesters gather outside their Virginia homes.

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

Democrats have objected to the move, arguing that it’s a violation of first amendment rights.

The bill follows several protests outside the homes of Supreme Court judges in the wake of the leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

State Sen. Keith Perry sponsored the bill, which takes effect in October. AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

State Sen. Keith Perry of Gainesville sponsored the bill through the Florida Senate.

“This bill recognizes the right of privacy, safety and peace that we all deserve in our own home,” he said in March in backing the law.

The new legislation is scheduled to take effect on October 1.