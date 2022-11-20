Gov. Kevin Stitt’s firearm was found with his intoxicated underage son. No charges filed

Authorities found the underage son of Gov. Kevin Stitt intoxicated and in possession of multiple firearms outside a Guthrie business last month, but he was not arrested or cited, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s incident report.

Deputies were called to a Guthrie haunted house on Oct. 31 after someone reported “found firearms” in the parking lot, according to the report. After a box of four firearms — two rifles and two pistols — was discovered in the parking lot, John Drew Stitt, the governor’s 20-year-old son, approached deputies and said the box belonged to him.

Stitt also said he was intoxicated on alcohol and one of the pistols belonged to his father.

“(Stitt’s) speech was slurred, and his pupils were dilated,” the report stated, which was first reported by KOKH.

The governor’s office did not immediately provide comment.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Officers questioned four other occupants of a black Dodge Ram that Stitt said he had been riding in. A deputy reported the “odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle … (and) emitting from their person,” according to the report. No arrests were made.

“I then requested that he call his father and ask him to come and retrieve the firearms as he was clearly intoxicated and underage,” a deputy recorded in his report.

Stitt’s mother spoke on the phone with a deputy and told him a member of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol would come to Guthrie to retrieve the firearms, which they did.

The state trooper allowed one of the occupants of the vehicle who did not appear intoxicated to drive the truck back to Stillwater, which he followed, according to the report.

The person who originally reported the found box with firearms said someone from Stitt’s truck had “thrown a can out of the vehicle and hit his vehicle,” according to the report.

In addition to the four firearms found in the box, officials also discovered a rifle under the rear seat of the Dodge Ram truck.

A deputy seized alcohol from the truck and entered it as evidence at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.

