Oregon reports 999 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

Oregon has reported 999 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 new deaths.

That brings the state’s cumulative case count to 408,069, and the death toll to 5,559, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Marion County reported 114 new cases, while Polk County reported 22 new cases.

Other counties’ new cases were: Baker (2), Benton (18), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (25), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (57), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (83), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (12), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (105) and Yamhill (28).

There were 338 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Tuesday, which is 14 fewer than on Monday. Of those, 85 were in intensive care.

Oregon has administered an average of 19,178 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day over the past week.

As of Tuesday, 2.75 million people in Oregon had completed a vaccine series, and 274,634 had received at least one dose.

OHA did not release details of the 25 new deaths.

Gov. Kate Brown extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Kate Brown has extended her declaration of a state of emergency Tuesday as Oregon prepares for a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

“As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” Brown said in a news release. “Please, do your part again – get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and wear a mask.”

The emergency declaration allows for actions such as the use of volunteer medical providers in hospitals, providing flexibility around professional health licensing, and ensuring Oregon can access federal disaster relief funds.

The emergency declaration will remain in place until June 30, 2022.

Most of the Governor’s other executive orders regarding COVID-19 were rescinded on June 30, 2021.

COVID-19 patients at Salem Health

Coronavirus patient numbers at Salem Health on Tuesday, Dec. 21:

41: Total COVID-19 inpatients, 63% unvaccinated.

6: COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

3: COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here’s the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Tuesday, Dec. 21:

5,559: People who have died from COVID-19.

408,069: Total cases of COVID-19.

338: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county

Here are the number of cases, both tested positive and presumptive, and deaths as of Monday, Dec. 20.

Baker: 2,275 cases, 36 deaths.

Benton: 6,447 cases, 42 deaths.

Clackamas: 34,269 cases, 416 deaths.

Clatsop: 2,771 cases, 35 deaths.

Columbia: 4,662 cases, 60 deaths.

Coos: 6,160 cases, 117 deaths.

Crook: 3,554 cases, 60 deaths.

Curry: 1,974 cases, 39 deaths.

Deschutes: 24,751 cases, 210 deaths.

Douglas: 14,038 cases, 311 deaths.

Gilliam: 192 cases, 4 deaths.

Grant: 1,125 cases, 17 deaths.

Harney: 1,238 cases, 33 deaths.

Hood River: 2,234 cases, 38 deaths.

Jackson: 25,871 cases, 380 deaths.

Jefferson: 4,346 cases, 69 deaths.

Josephine: 10,695 cases, 260 deaths.

Klamath: 9,262 cases, 164 deaths.

Lake: 1,073 cases, 21 deaths.

Lane: 31,315 cases, 377 deaths.

Lincoln: 3,804 cases, 58 deaths.

Linn: 15,553 cases, 201 deaths.

Malheur: 5,970 cases, 94 deaths.

Marion: 41,266 cases, 542 deaths.

Morrow: 2,013 cases, 25 deaths.

Multnomah: 62,889 cases, 893 deaths.

Polk: 8,630 cases, 109 deaths.

Sherman: 197 cases, 3 deaths.

Tillamook: 2,336 cases, 48 deaths.

Umatilla: 15,299 cases, 186 deaths.

Union: 3,479 cases, 61 deaths.

Wallowa: 772 cases, 13 deaths.

Wasco: 3,264 cases, 48 deaths.

Washington: 43,964 cases, 434 deaths.

Wheeler: 137 cases, 1 death.

Yamhill: 10,244 cases, 154 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

