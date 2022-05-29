Gov. Abbott heckled at memorial for victims of Texas school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was heckled by mourners Sunday during a visit to the Texas school where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

“Abbott is a son of a b—h,” said Aracely Villalpando​, 59, of Fort Worth​.

“It’s awful — he’s not doing anything about gun laws and wants everyone to own a gun​,” she said. “A lot of people like guns, and that’s OK, but how can you sell a military rifle to the public?​”​​

Salvador Ramos, 18, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle and killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers.

Villalpando said US ​gun laws must be changed now — and that politicians cannot “play around for months and years.”

Abbott, a Republican, visited the school’s makeshift memorial outside as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden also paid their respects there.

The tragedy has been compounded by the fact that police waited 90 minutes after being called to the scene to enter the school — even though children were phoning 911 pleading for help as shots rang out.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Peter Arredondo has come under fire from all sides over his handling of the bloody disaster.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I am very angry with Pete Arredondo. If police acted faster, there would not have been so many children taken,” resident Rita Ortiz of Uvalde said outside the school Sunday.

Ortiz, 53, whose children and grandchildren have all attended Robb Elementary, said her 6-year-old granddaughter will not attend the school as planned next year because the family cannot trust district police to keep the students safe.

“If they couldn’t save those kids, why would I rely on them to protect my granddaughter?” she said.​ ​“I don’t know what we’ll do with [granddaughter] Scarlett, home-school, maybe.”​

People yell at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he arrives with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Some Uvalde residents booed Gov. Abbott as he arrives at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School. AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Diane Martinez, 48, said the most ​”devastating part” is the police officers waiting outside the classroom instead of going “inside to help the children.”