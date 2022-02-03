Gotham Knights, Walker Spinoff Get Pilot Orders at The CW

A trio of projects in The CW’s development pipeline have received a big vote of confidence.

The network on Thursday announced that Gotham Knights and Walker spinoff Walker: Independence have snagged pilot orders. Additionally, Supernatural prequel offshoot The Winchesters has also progressed to the pilot stage (more on the Supe spinoff here).

In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, the live-action Gotham Knights — which is not a spinoff of Batwoman — finds his rebellious adopted son* forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies, when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. Now branded the city’s most wanted criminals, this “renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names — but in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been.”

However, the logline tells us, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next eneration of saviors known as… the Gotham Knights.

(*The character of Bruce’s adopted son has not been specified.)

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (both of Batwoman and Gotham) wrote the pilot with Natalie Abrams (Batwoman).

Meanwhile, Walker: Independence — a late 1800s-set prequel spinoff of Jared Padalecki’s Walker — follows Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Padalecki is an executive producer on the project. Walker showrunner Anna Fricke and Co-EP Seamus Fahey co-wrote the pilot script and also serve as EPs.

Lastly, The CW is holding off on ordering a pilot of its in-the-works, female-led Zorro series until after it reads six additional (and just-ordered) scripts.

