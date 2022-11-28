Gotham Awards 2022: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards is underway (watch it live here) the celebration that marks the official start of awards season and is often strong indicator of films and series are poised for continued success.

The event, which is hosted at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street, will see performer tributes to honor seasoned Hollywood veterans like Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams, as well as special distinctions given to “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Don Katz, Peter Kujawaski, Jason Cassidy and the cast of Hulu’s “Fire Island.”

Sidney Poiter, known for roles in films like 1967’s “In the Heat of the Night” and 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” will also be honored with the Icon Tribute award, having died earlier this year at 94-years-old. “The Harder They Fall” actor Jonathan Majors, will present the award to Poiter’s family in attendance.

Continuing upon recently-established precedent, the award show will offer gender neutral categories for the second consecutive year.

See the full list of winners and nominees below, updating live.

BREAKTHROUGH TELEVISION UNDER 40 MINUTES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“As We See It” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Mo” (Netflix)

“Rap Sh!t” (HBO Max)

“Somebody, Somewhere” (HBO)

BREAKTHROUGH TELEVISION OVER 40 MINUTES

“Pachinko” (Apple+)

“Severance” (Apple+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going To Hurt” (AMC+)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

TELEVISION PERFORMERS

Bilal Baig (“Sort Of”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Matilda Lawler (“Station Eleven”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sue Ann Pien (“As We See It”)

Minha Kim (“Pachinko”)

Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds”)

Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going To Hurt”)

BREAKTHROUGH NONFICTION SERIES

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind Over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR

Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”)

Owen Kline (“Funny Pages”)

Elegance Bratton (“The Inspection”)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (“Murina”)

Beth De Araújo (“Soft & Quiet”)

Jane Schoenbrun (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Kogonada (“After Yang”)

James Gray (“Armageddon Time”)

Lena Dunham (“Catherine Called Birdy”)

Todd Field (“Tár”) – WINNER

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Frankie Corio (“Aftersun”)

Kali Reis (“Catch the Fair One”)

Gracija Flipovic (“Murina”) – WINNER

Anna Diop (“Nanny”)

Anna Cobb (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Mark Rylance (“Bones and All”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Raúl Castillo (“The Inspection”)

Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”)

Nina Hoss (“Tár”)

Noémie Merlant (“Tár”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Dale Dickey (“A Love Song”)

Colin Farrell (“After Yang”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Thandiwe Newton (“God’s Country”)

Aubrey Plaza “(Emily the Criminal)”

Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening” – WINNER

“Saint Omer”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

BEST FEATURE

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

