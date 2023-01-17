Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market Unveils 2023 Lineup – The Hamden Journal

The Göteborg Film Festival has unveiled the 53 Nordic Films that will take part in the latest edition of the Nordic Film Market, running February 2 – 5. Scroll down for the list.

The line-up consists of 17 completed feature films, 15 works in progress, 11 films in development presented at the market’s co-financing platform Discovery, and another 10 features in development from up-and-coming Swedish creators at Talent to Watch.

The 2023 edition of Nordic Film Market will comprise a full on-site event in Göteborg alongside digital screenings on the festival’s dedicated industry platform. This year the festival has said close to 500 invited buyers, distributors, sales agents, producers, festival programmers, and other key industry delegates from 32 countries are expected to attend.

Elsewhere, the 17th edition of the TV Drama Vision summit will run February 1–2.

Göteborg will run January 27 – February 5. As previously announced, Holy Spider breakout Zar Amir Ebrahimi will head the jury of the festival’s Nordic Competition. Ebrahimi will be joined on the jury by Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing), Ukrainian filmmaker Antonio Lukich (Luxembourg, Luxembourg), and composer Matti Bye.

Works in Progress 2023

A Happy Day (Norway), directed and produced by Hisham Zaman, Snowfall Cinema

B.O.Y. (Denmark), directed by Søren Green, produced by Pelle Folmer and Morten Holst, Asta Film

Children of the Lowest Heaven (Denmark), directed by Birgitte Stærmose, produced by Lise LenseMøller, Magic Hour Films

Cold (Iceland), directed by Erlingur Thoroddsen, produced by Heather Millard and Sigurjón

Sighvatsson, Compass Films, Eyjafjallajökull Entertainment

Comeback (Finland), directed by Petri Kotwica, produced by Aleksi Bardy, Helsinki Filmi

Eternal (Denmark), directed by Ulaa Salim, produced by Daniel Mühlendorph, Hyaene Film

Glaspest (Sweden), directed by Elina Sahlin, produced by Christian Kielberg, Makeriet

Hunters on a white field (Sweden), directed by Sarah Gyllenstierna, produced by Maria Guerpillon

and Charlotte Most, Most Alice Films

Nightwatch – Demons are Forever (Denmark), directed by Ole Bornedal, produced by Thomas

Heinesen, Nordisk Film

Sex, Dreams, Love (Norway), directed by Dag Johan Haugerud, produced by Yngve Sæther andHege

Hauff Hvattum, Motlys

Sisters (Sweden), directed by Mika Gustafson, produced by Nima Yousefi, HOBAB

Solitude (Iceland), directed by Ninna Pálmadottir, produced by Lilja Ósk Snorradóttir, Pegasus

Stockholm Bloodbath (Sweden), directed by Mikael Håfström, produced by Helena Danielsson,

Viaplay Studios

Stormskerry Maja (Finland), directed by Tiina Lymi, produced by Jukka Helle, Hanna Virolainena and

Markus Selin, Solar Films

Quisling – The Final Days (Norway), directed by Erik Poppe, produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein B.

Kvae, Paradox Spillefilm

Discovery – films in development

2001 (Sweden), directed by Fanni Metelius, produced by Joel Rostmark, Pine

Abdu (Norway), directed by Ibrahim Mursal, produced by Geir Bergersen, Feber Film

Almeíra (Norway), directed by Liv Joelle Barbosa Blad, produced by Louise Beyer, Barbosa Film

Act of God (Sweden), directed by Alicia Hansen, produced by Stina Eriksson, Prolaps Produktion

Mothership (Finland), director TBA, produced by Inka Hietala and Helen Vinogradov, Aurora Studios

No, wait (Denmark), directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason, produced by Thomas Heinesen, Nordisk Film

Paradise (Sweden), directed by Emma Pål Brunzell, produced by Agnes Parkrud, BR*F

The Patron (Sweden), directed by Julia Thelin, produced by Eliza Jones and Markus Waltå, Grand

Slam Film

The Seal Woman (Denmark), directed by Tea Lindeburg, produced by Lise Orheim Stender and

Jesper Morthorst, Motor Productions

Utopia (Sweden), directed by Isabella Carbonell, producer TBA

Wannabe (Denmark), directed by Patricia Bbaale Bandak, produced by Victor Cunha, Monolit Film

New films from the Nordics

100 Seasons (Sweden), directed by Giovanni Bucchieri, produced by Isabella Rodriguez and Daniel Oliva Andersson, French Quarter Film. Sales: Pluto Film.

Camino (Denmark), directed by Birgitte Stærmose, produced by Jesper Morthorst and Theis Nørgaard, Motor. Sales: Viaplay.

Copenhagen Does Not Exist (Denmark), directed by Martin Skovbjerg, produced by Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin and Katrin Pors, Snowglobe Film. Sales: TrustNordisk.

Dancing Queen (Norway), directed by Aurora Gossé, produced by Thomas Robsahm, Amarcord. Sales: LevelK.

Ellos Eatnu – Let the River Flow (Norway), directed by Ole Giæver, produced by Maria Ekerhovd, Mer Film. Sales: Beta Cinema.

Empire (Denmark), directed by Frederikke Aspöck, produced by Pernille Munk Skydsgaard, Nina Leidersdorff and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, Metafilm. Sales: TBA.

Exodus (Sweden), directed by Abbe Hassan, produced by Mattias Nohrborg and Anna-Klara Carlsten, B-Reel. Sales: LevelK.

Four Little Adults (Finland), directed by Selma Vilhunen, produced by Elli Toivoniemi and Venla Hellstedt, Tuffi Films. Sales: LevelK.

Mannvirki (Iceland), directed by Gústav Geir Bollason, produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir, Go to Sheep. Sales: TBA.

Munch (Norway), directed by Henrik M. Dahlsbakken, produced by Henrik M. Dahlsbakken, The Film Company. Sales: Viaplay.

One Day All This Will Be Yours (Sweden), directed by Andreas Öhman, produced by Gila Bergqvist Ulfung, Eliza Jones and Markus Waltå, Grand Slam. Sales: TBA.

Operation Napoleon (Iceland), directed by Óskar Þór Axelsson, produced by Tinna Proppé, Hilmar Sigurðsson, Dirk Schweitzer and Anita Elsani, Saga/Splendid. Sales: Beta Cinema.

Shadow Island (Sweden), directed by Johan Storm, produced by Johan Storm, Andreas Gyllström Niklas Bergwall and Erik Ljung, Stormax Film. Sales: TBA.

Superposition (Denmark), directed by Karoline Lyngbye, produced by Amalie Lyngbo Quist, Beo Starling. Sales: TrustNordisk.

The Worst Idea Ever (Finland), directed by Pamela Tola, produced by Aleksi Bardy and Anniina Leppänen, Helsinki-Filmi. Sales: TBA.

Tove’s Room (Denmark), directed by Martin Zandvliet, produced by Mikael Rieks, Nordisk Film Production. Sales: TrustNordisk

Viktor vs. the World (Denmark), directed by Christian Arhoff, produced by Daniel Mühlendorph and Robin Hounisen, Hyæne Film. Sales: TBA.