‘Got Talent’ Gets Japan Remake — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Japan Latest To Remake Simon Cowell’s ‘Got Talent’

Japan’s Abema TV has become the latest to order a version of Simon Cowell’s Got Talent franchise. Airing next year, Yoshimito Kyogo will produce the local version of the hit format, which has been remade in 72 territories and sees performers of all varieties attempt to impress a panel of celebrity judges and global audience with their talent. Judges will be comedian and actor Masatoshi Hamada, actress Alice Hirose, musician GACKT and producer Takayuki Yamada. The show has been a huge hit over many years for ITV in the UK, where it was created by Cowell’s Fremantle-backed Syco Entertainment and is licensed by Fremantle. The deal was brokered by Fremantle’s Katsuhiko Waza, who is Senior Vice President, Distribution, Japan; Paul Ridley, Senior Executive Vice President, International Distribution; and Stephen Flint, Director of Operations, Global Entertainment Production.

Prime Video & A+E Locate ‘Butchers of the Bayou’

Prime Video has acquired UK and Ireland rights to four-part doc series Butchers of the Bayou, while A+E has swooped for the rest of the world. The doc, which Abacus Media Rights sells internationally, follows the story of two serial killers operating separately from each other in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and its surrounding area between 1991 and 2001. Directed by David Harvey (Bloodline Detectives, Green Eyed Killers), it comes from Peninsula Television, with Elaine Frontain Bryant, Michael Gelman and Peter Tarshis the executive producers for A&E. Abacus Managing Director Jonathan Ford and Peninsula’s Ronan Hand are also EPs.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Trio of UK Unscripted Series

Warner Bros. Discovery UK has commissioned three series: Secret Life of the Auction House (working title), Vintage Brokers (w/t) and Supercar Airport (w/t) and confirmed the returns of Kings of the Wood, MotorPickers, Fifth Gear Recharged and Wheeler Dealers. The orders will air on WBD UK linear channels and streamer Discovery+ from next year. Curve Media is making Secret Life of the Auction House, which goes behind the scenes at Hansons Auctioneers, while WBD-owned Richocet is behind Vintage Brokers, in which antique dealers compete to find their clients the perfect antique item. Air TV is producing Supercar Airport, which follows supercar dealer supremo Dean Bartle, as he gives potential buyers a unique test-drive experience at an airport runway, just metres away from his dealership. Meanwhile, Queer Eye’s Tan France is set to be the new host of Say Yes to the Dress UK.

Germany’s Studio Hamburg Renames Sales Division

German distributor Studio Hamburg Enterprises is rebranding as OneGate Media, with Tania Reichert-Facilides as Managing Director. Founded more than 60 years ago as a subsidiary of German public channel NDR, the newly renamed firm is part producer Studio Hamburg Group and has 70 staff across six sales divisions. “Changing our name to OneGate Media is the natural next step in our journey as a distribution business,” said Reichert-Facilides. “It creates better visibility of our company for all of our partners and clients and puts our outstanding content portfolio in a new spotlight.”