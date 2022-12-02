Gore Abrams Joins Christian Serratos In HBO Max Drama Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gore Abrams has been cast as a series regular opposite Christian Serratos and Ana Ortiz in the HBO Max drama pilot More, from Amy Chozick, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Written by journalist Chozick inspired by her reporting, More follows the Lorenz family, a tight-knit clan of seemingly flawless Latinas led by mom/mastermind Leona (Ortiz). The Lorenzes are the Vanderbilts or the Astors of the Instagram era. Drawing some parallels to the Kardashians and their “momager” Kris Jenner, the Lorenzes pulled their way up from debt and obscurity to reality TV stardom and forged a billion-dollar mega-conglomerate not from oil or steel but from something more elusive and modern: influence.

Abrams plays Steve Wilson, the sound tech with a heart of gold, who works on the camera crew that follows Londyn (Serratos) and her family everywhere for their hit reality TV show.

Chozick and Natalie Chaidez serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions also executive produce.

A veteran stage actor, Abrams’ feature film credits include the upcoming The Substance for Universal with Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore and indie films Open House and Marinette. Additional film credits include Let Me Make You A Martyr, Run With The Hunted, the Hell House and LLC trilogy Mom, which he also produced. He is managed by Karen Forman.