Gordon Pinsent, ‘Away From Her’ Star and Prolific Canadian Actor, Dies at 92

Gordon Pinsent, a prolific Canadian actor who gained international recognition in 2006 for his performance alongside Julie Christie in Sarah Polley’s drama “Away From Her,” died Saturday. He was 92 years old.

Pinsent’s death was confirmed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation through a statement released by his family. No further details about his death are available at this time.

“Gordon Pinsent’s daughters, Leah and Beverly, and his son, Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side,” reads a note written on behalf of Pinsent’s family by his son-in-law, Peter Keleghan. “Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose and culture to his last breath.”

With more than 150 film and television acting credits, Pinsent’s career spanned seven decades and made him a household name in his native country. His role as a husband losing his wife (Christie) to Alzheimer’s disease in “Away From Her” earned him praise from the global film community. He won best actor from the Genie awards and ACTRA awards for his performance.

Born July 12, 1930, Pinsent was raised the youngest of six children, beginning acting at the age of 17. After serving in the Canadian army for four years in the ’50s, Pinsent took to the Stratford Festival in 1962 and performed supporting roles in productions of “Macbeth,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “The Tempest” and “Cyrano de Bergerac.” He returned to the festival for lead roles in the 1970s.

Notable credits for the Canadian performer include “Due South,” “The Red Green Show” and “The Grand Seduction” as well as CBC programs like “The Forest Rangers,” “Quentin Durgens, M.P.” and “Street Legal.” Pinsent also featured in American productions such as “It Takes a Thief,” “Silence of the North” and the 1968 “Thomas Crown Affair.”

One of Pinsent’s most notable roles included voice acting the role of Babar the elephant in “Babar and the Adventures of Badou.” Pinsent also won Canadian acting prizes for his lead role in the 2001 feature “The Shipping News.” He was a companion of the Order of Canada and a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

Beyond acting, Pinsent also practiced as a painter, writer, playwright and director. His memoir, “By the Way,” was published in 1994. Two of his novels, “The Rowdyman” and “John and the Missus,” were adapted into feature films.

Pinsent married Charmion King in 1962. The two remained wed until her death in January 2007 after a long struggle with emphysema.

Pinsent is survived by his three children, Leah, Barry and Beverly.

