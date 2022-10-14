Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop.

Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans.

Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was spared the ire of the internet for a few weeks but his luck caught up with him on Friday when the picture recirculated.

Some were quick to draw comparisons to other shocking hairdos, including the famed 2010 reverse bowl cut for Denver Broncos rookie Tim Tebow.

While others were stuck in the first stage of grief — denial.

Hayward has sported a number of hairstyles throughout his 13-year career in the NBA, ranging from the wholesome Bieber cut fresh out of college to the crisp look he donned in Boston. Some are suggesting his new fade is just a reflection of the state of Hornets basketball.

Charlotte has long been a franchise struggling to move into the upper echelons of the Easter Conference. They’ve made the playoffs four times over the past two decades, only advancing past the first round once and have cycled through coaches and potential superstars. They finished last season 10th in the conference and were routed by the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Hayward, who has battled injuries throughout his career, averaged 43.6 games played per season over the last five years. The former All-Star is looking to get back on track this season. The Hornets open their schedule on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.